CHI Staff Named Among Top 5 Women Fighting To End Polio

The Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) has named the general manager, Eastern Region, Consolidated Hallmark Insurance (CHI) Plc, Mrs Ijeoma Pearl Okoro, among five Rotary women leading the fight to end polio worldwide.

GPEI is a public-private partnership leading the effort to eradicate polio in the world.

Others named alongside Okoro are; Judith Diment of the Rotary Club of Maidenhead Thames, England; Tayyaba Gul of Pakistan; Ann Lee Hussey,

Maine, United States and Marie-Irène Richmond-Ahoua from Cote d’Ivoire.

Okoro, apart from being a staff of the insurance outfit, is a member of the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt, Nigeria where she directs ‘End Polio Now’ activities throughout sub-Saharan Africa.

She leads efforts to build awareness around the fight to eliminate polio from Nigeria and engages other Rotary members and the public through events and promotional endeavours.

Through a range of activities like government advocacy, celebrity engagement and fundraising, Okoro’s leadership helps ensure that polio eradication is a priority and every child is protected from the disease.