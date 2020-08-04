Conflict Resolution: NCPC To Establish Peace Desk

The Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC is set to establish a Peace Desk that will be responsible for the overall coordination of peace operations and promoting unity among different denominations.

The executive secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam disclosed this while hosting the members of the organization of Africa Instituted Churches (OAIC) led by the International President, Most Rev. D. Okoh, who paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

According to the NCPC boss, “We need a peace desk for Christians in NCPC to resolve issues and promote peace and unity among different denominations”.

Pam affirmed that Christians and the church must be united, adding that in heaven, there is no denomination.

He admonished that it’s time to give Caesar what belongs to Caesar and give God what belongs to God.

He called on the church to remain firm, adding that “without God, we will do nothing.”

The NCPC helmsman charged the leaders of the church to always put President Muhammadu Buhari, the vice President and the entire government in prayers.

His words, “Let us awaken the consciousness of our people to pray for leaders in government.”

The NCPC scribe said the federation further affirmed that Nigeria remains the pride of Africa and as such, “we are nation builders.”

He tasked the church leaders to ensure they play key roles in national development and contribute to the growth of the economy.

Earlier, Okoh described the NCPC boss as a man who reads and understands situations.

He assured the executive secretary that he would give him the support he needs to succeed by praying for him since he knew and understands the dynamics of leadership.