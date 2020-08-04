NEWS
Conflict Resolution: NCPC To Establish Peace Desk
The Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC is set to establish a Peace Desk that will be responsible for the overall coordination of peace operations and promoting unity among different denominations.
The executive secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam disclosed this while hosting the members of the organization of Africa Instituted Churches (OAIC) led by the International President, Most Rev. D. Okoh, who paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.
According to the NCPC boss, “We need a peace desk for Christians in NCPC to resolve issues and promote peace and unity among different denominations”.
Pam affirmed that Christians and the church must be united, adding that in heaven, there is no denomination.
He admonished that it’s time to give Caesar what belongs to Caesar and give God what belongs to God.
He called on the church to remain firm, adding that “without God, we will do nothing.”
The NCPC helmsman charged the leaders of the church to always put President Muhammadu Buhari, the vice President and the entire government in prayers.
His words, “Let us awaken the consciousness of our people to pray for leaders in government.”
The NCPC scribe said the federation further affirmed that Nigeria remains the pride of Africa and as such, “we are nation builders.”
He tasked the church leaders to ensure they play key roles in national development and contribute to the growth of the economy.
Earlier, Okoh described the NCPC boss as a man who reads and understands situations.
He assured the executive secretary that he would give him the support he needs to succeed by praying for him since he knew and understands the dynamics of leadership.
MOST READ
Conflict Resolution: NCPC To Establish Peace Desk
Sack Akpabio Now, Host Communities Urge PMB
Stamp Duty: Union Urges FG To Wade Into FIRS, NIPOST Feud
Publishers Forum Wants Attack On Zulum Investigated
Kwara Distributes Face Masks Ahead Schools’ Resumption
Unubiko Foundation Empowers Abia Youths
NDDC Probe: There Should Be No Sacred Cow, Says Lawyer
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS8 hours ago
N523m Spent On School Feeding Programme During Lockdown – Farouq
-
COVER STORIES23 hours ago
APC Moves To Whittle Down PDP Structure
-
BUSINESS15 hours ago
ShopRite Moves To Discontinue Operations In Nigeria
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Oyo Hails Teachers Over School Reopening , Provides Details On Calendar
-
EDITORIAL23 hours ago
The Non-interest Financial System
-
COVER STORIES23 hours ago
Sarah Jibril Slams BBNaija For Promoting ‘Satanism’
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Edo 2020: Obaseki Warns Of Stiff Penalties To Perpetrators Of Violence Ahead Of Guber Poll
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Fayemi Constitutes 13-Man Committee For Pa Fasanmi’s Burial