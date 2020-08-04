Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

COVID-19: 1 Person Dies Every 7mins In Iran – Ministry

Published

4 seconds ago

on

One person is dying from COVID-19 every seven minutes in Iran, state television said yesterday, as the country’s health ministry reported 215 new deaths from the disease.

The combined death toll in Iran rose to 17,405 yesterday, Sima Sadat Lari, the health ministry spokeswoman, said.
This is even as the number of confirmed cases rose by 2,598 to 312,035, while 270,228 have recovered.

Some experts have doubted the accuracy of Iran’s official coronavirus tolls. A report by the Iranian parliament’s research centre in April suggested that the coronavirus tolls might be almost twice as many as those announced by the health ministry, according to Reuters.
The report said that Iran’s official coronavirus figures were based only on the number of deaths in hospitals and those who had already tested positive for the coronavirus.

 

The BBC reported on Monday that, based on data from an anonymous source, the number of deaths in Iran might be three times higher than officially reported. Iranian health authorities denied the report and said there had been no cover-up.

 

Iran’s national coronavirus combat taskforce was expected to announce later on Monday whether nationwide university entrance examinations, with over 1 million participants, will take place in August. Many Iranians have spoken through the social media, demanding that the examinations should be postponed.

Click here to be FINANCIALLY EMPOWERED TODAY, get paid directly to your designated bank account within 48hrs and live the life you have always imagined
VICTORY!! ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASES MANHOOD & LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT RIGHT NOW!!
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR