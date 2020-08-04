COVID-19: 1 Person Dies Every 7mins In Iran – Ministry

One person is dying from COVID-19 every seven minutes in Iran, state television said yesterday, as the country’s health ministry reported 215 new deaths from the disease.

The combined death toll in Iran rose to 17,405 yesterday, Sima Sadat Lari, the health ministry spokeswoman, said.

This is even as the number of confirmed cases rose by 2,598 to 312,035, while 270,228 have recovered.

Some experts have doubted the accuracy of Iran’s official coronavirus tolls. A report by the Iranian parliament’s research centre in April suggested that the coronavirus tolls might be almost twice as many as those announced by the health ministry, according to Reuters.

The report said that Iran’s official coronavirus figures were based only on the number of deaths in hospitals and those who had already tested positive for the coronavirus.

The BBC reported on Monday that, based on data from an anonymous source, the number of deaths in Iran might be three times higher than officially reported. Iranian health authorities denied the report and said there had been no cover-up.

Iran’s national coronavirus combat taskforce was expected to announce later on Monday whether nationwide university entrance examinations, with over 1 million participants, will take place in August. Many Iranians have spoken through the social media, demanding that the examinations should be postponed.