CSO Lauds Buratai On Human Rights Records

Global Peace and Life Rescue Initiative, (GOPRI) has applauded the Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Tukur Buratai, for setting the pace in the Nigerian Army’s human rights records, saying cases of rights abuse which the Nigerian Army was commonly associated with have become history.

The civil society organization, which attributed the positive development to the establishment of the Nigerian Army Human Rights Desk by the Army Chief, said posterity would ever remain grateful to what it described as, “this uncommon feat” of the General Buratai.

The group, in a statement, signed by its Executive Director, Amb Melvin Ejeh, also praised the General Officer Commanding, GOC 3 Division, Major General Nuhu Angbazo, for strictly adhering to the vision of General Buratai in this regard, noting that the development

has in no small measure, reduced incidences of rights abuse by men of the Nigerian Army in Plateau State.

Recalling with nostalgia how rampant cases of soldiers’ brutality on civilians were in the state, Amb. Ejeh expressed gratitude to both

Buratai and Angbazo for the initiative, saying it has not only earned the people’s trust on the army but also seen both men of the Nigerian

Army and civilian populace relating and cohabiting without suspicion on any side.

Noting that sound human rights records would be one of the many legacies of Gen. Buratai, Amb. Ejeh insisted that contrary to what was

known of the service in the past, “the Nigerian Army has tremendously improved on its human rights records.

“GOPRI wishes to strongly commend the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen. Tukur Buratai, for his outstanding human rights vision, which has

repositioned the Nigerian Army in eyes of objective Nigerians.

“We want to particularly praise the General Officer Commanding, GOC 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Nuhu Angbazo, for his

strict adherence to the COAS’ vision on human rights.

“His implementation of the COAS’ vision in Plateau State and his General Area of Responsibility, AOR has again restored the people’s

confidence and trust in the Nigerian Army. This has no doubt, really changed civil/ military relationships between the Nigerian Army under

his watch and their civilian host. This is a sharp departure from what we used to see in the past,” he said.

According to him, “Reports from our civil society situation room on human rights from January till the end of second quarter of 2020 and

response from various stakeholders during our ongoing Community Advocacy Programme have been favorable and quite commendable.”

He added, “This is the first time that a G.O.C will be going beyond mere lips service to uphold the culture of human rights.