IFMA Nigeria Hails FG Over Handover Of National Theatre

The International Facility Management Association, (IFMA), Nigeria Chapter, has lauded the federal government’s initiative of handing over the National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Banker’s Committee.

The acting president of the association, Mr Segun Adebayo, who stated this explained that the symbolic event which happened on July 12, 2020, was not only commendable but equally a step in the right direction.

According to him, this initiative of the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Ministry of Information and Culture, the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Banker’s Committee should also be extended to other national facilities like the National Museum and National Stadium amongst others that have not been put into optimal use.

While commending all parties including Lagos State government, the acting president also advised the Central Bank of Nigeria and Bankers

Committee as critical parties the success of the project to activate the ‘Sustainability Road Map’ through the proactive engagement of professional facility management process as they commence the

revamping of the national monument.

According to him, one of the challenges with the effective operation of National theatre was lack of professional management of the facility.

‘’I urge the driver of the project to begin with the end in mind by engaging a professional facility management practitioner as part of the team of the consultants on the project.