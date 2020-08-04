Jiba Promises Effective Representation For Residents

The member, representing AMAC-Bwari Federal Constituency of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), in the House of Representatives, Hon. Micah Jiba has promised to effectively represent his people and ensure that dividends of democracy trickle down to them.

Speaking with newsmen in Abuja at the weekend, Jiba said he has initiated bills on mayoral position for the FCT, creation of a Federal Polytechnic in the FCT, as well as a bill on the FCT Aborigine Commission and among others to ease the suffering of the indigenes.

The lawmaker also called for the appointment of an indigene as a minister, adding that the territory deserves a better position in the affairs of the nation, though the political structure of Abuja has limited its opportunities.

“I have embarked on various intervention projects, such as provision of potable water and access roads in Bwari and Abuja Municipal Area

Councils. Some rural communities that benefitted from the projects are Galwuyi ward and Bwari Central, as well as Dakwa and Durumi

communities in AMAC,” he said.

He advised residents of AMAC/Bwari and the FCT in general, to continue to support every effort aimed at bringing government and development

closer to the rural dwellers.

“For the one year I have spent in the National Assembly, I have moved motions and I am accessible to my people. Just as states have federal

polytechnics in their various states and other federal institutions.

My people are agitating for the same treatment. So, the bills are have been sponsored by me and they are almost getting to the third

reading,” he said.