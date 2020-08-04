Kaduna Electric, KRPC Partner On Power Supply

The management teams of Kaduna Electric and Kaduna Refining and Petrochemicals Company (KRPC) have reached an agreement to connect KRPC to the national grid.

This followed the signing and exchange of contract documents yesterday in Kaduna. The signing was the culmination of months of feasibility studies and discussions on the project scope and execution modalities by technical teams of both companies.

Speaking before the documents presentation, the managing director of Kaduna Electric, Engr Garba Haruna, who was represented by the company’s chief technical officer, Engr Bello Musa, praised the management of KRPC for the decision to connect on to Kaduna Electric’s network, adding that it was a decision long overdue.

While expressing delight over the partnership between the two companies, Haruna said he was looking forward to off taking the excess power KRPC generates in the future.

He assured that the project shall be completed on schedule and would be of the highest standard in terms of quality.

In his remarks, the managing director of KRPC, Engr Ezekiel Osarolube, said the decision to connect the company to the national grid was as a result of the planned maintenance that is to be carried out in the plant which will necessitate it’s shutting down its power generating plant for a long while.

He emphasised the urgency and importance of the project saying that the top management of the NNPC including the Group managing director were keenly looking forward to its successful completion.

He thanked Kaduna Electric for its professionalism during the pre contract signing discussions and promised to give all the necessary support that would be required of KRPC for the project to be executed on schedule.

The project is expected to be completed in three months.