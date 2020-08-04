Mamador Unveils Ufuoma,Chef Mogekwu As Brand Ambassadors

PZ Wilmar has unveiled popular Nollywood actress, Ufuoma McDermott, alongside notable chef and food blogger, Ifeyinwa Mogekwu, also known as Ify’s Kitchen, as ambassadors, for its premium master brand, Mamador.

Following the announcement, the new ambassadors would now represent the Mamador brand, across its marketing campaigns.

Speaking on the signings, the marketing manager, PZ Wilmar, Chioma Mbanugo, disclosed that the partnership with Ufuoma McDermott and Ifeyinwa Mogekwu, was borne out of the brands commitment to further promote tasty cooking and healthy nutrition, as well as the brand’s desire to foster family bonding and togetherness in Nigeria.

“As a Masterbrand, Mamador exists to inspire tasty nutrition for everyone, every day of the week,” Mbanugo said, adding, “We believe tasty meals have the magic to foster family togetherness by involving, bonding over meals and connecting with family members through new dishes, sharing recipes, cooking together and enjoying good food.

“These women, Ufuoma and Ifeyinwa, have proven to be strong and passionate women, with admirable talents and principles, whose positive lifestyles inspire many, each and every day. Ifeyinwa as a chef, inspires many, not just on how to enjoy tasty meals but also how to prepare them.

“Ufuoma inspires many career moms, as she manages the work-life balance to bond with her family and sustain an excellent family unit. For this and many other attributes, Mamador is happy to be associated with them,’’she said.

An excited Ufuoma during the signing, said, “I am pleased with the opportunity to partner with the Mamador Brand.

brand my family and I are already used to and enjoy, so it is quite an honour to now represent the brand, this means a lot to me and I look forward to promoting family togetherness through making, sharing and enjoying tasty and nutritious meals with Mamador.”

Popular food blogger, Ifeyinwa, who also expressed her joy about the partnership, said that a good and healthy nutrition plays an important role in the overall health and wellbeing of families.

“I am known to showcase and promote the making of tasty and nutritious meals and I am super excited as to the endless possibilities of working with a brand such as Mamador who understands the role tasty and nutritious meals play in bring families together and people generally,” she said.