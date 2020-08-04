N41bn Fraud Allegation: Elumelu Demands Apology From Senator Akinyelure

Former managing director of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Dr. Tony Elumelu has given the chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petition, Senator Ayo Akinyelure, seven days to retract a statement credited to him, indicting the eminent banker in a N41 billion fraud allegation.

Lawyers to Dr. Elumelu, in a letter to Senator Akinyelure threatened to drag the lawmaker to court if he fails to retract and publicly apologise to Elumelu over his reported indictment in the fraud allegation.

The committee chairman was reported to have claimed that Elumelu who is also the chairman of Tony Elumelu Foundation and Heirs Holding group was indicted in a N41 billion naira fraud, when he was the managing director of the bank.

According to the Senate committee chairman on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, the N41billion alleged fraud was committed against the defunct telecommunication company and national carrier, NITEL.

According to Akinyelure, the said sum was withdrawn systematically from NITEL for nine years under Tony Elemelu watch and two other former managing directors of United Bank for Africa.

Acting on a petition a petition by counsel to NITEL, J.U Ayogu and Co, the Senate Committee has summoned the Group Managing Director, and

Chief Executive Officer of the United Bank for Africa, Kennedy Uzoka to appear before the committee on August 5, 2020.

But in a letter by his lawyers, Lawal Rabana and Oluwakemi Balogun, the Senior Advocates stressed that their client Elumelu, was alarmed

and appalled by this deliberate peddling of falsehood and misinformation against an unblemished personal and business

reputation, painstakingly built by their client over several decades with great personal sacrifice and unquestionable integrity.

According to the lawyers, “It is important to emphasize that when UBA appeared before the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public

Petitions, attention was drawn to the fact that the facts and circumstances leading to the disputes on the alleged financial

indebtedness was pending before the Supreme Court in SC/ CV/112/2020.

It was resolved that given the pendency of the matter at the Supreme Court, it was sub-judice, and all actions on the matter be suspended.

“It is shocking and sacrilegious that a matter pending at the Apex Court could be subjected to debate contrary to the Rules of the Senate

and by extension, the principle of law that when a matter is sub-judice, it should not be subjected to debate before a decision is

reached by the Court.

“The publications ascribed to Senator Ayo Akinyelure is in total disregard of the Rules of Senate and the Rule of Law.”

The lawyers therefore demanded an immediate open, public and unreserved retraction of the said statements credited to Senator

Akinyelure as well as an apology the lawmaker for “this falseallegation and defamation” of their Client.

“We have our Client’s further instruction to take all appropriate legal actions against Senator Akinyelure and his media agents if our

above stated demand is not met within Seven (7) days of their receipt of our demand letter,” the lawyers added.