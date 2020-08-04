NACK Raises N11m To Support Vulnerable Nigerians

Nigerian Articulate Culture Kollection (NACK) has joined the movement to support two million vulnerable Nigerians through the HelpNow.ng initiative which has raised over N11 million and disbursed to about 1,850 households.

HelpNow, an initiative of Softcom in partnership with MTN, Deloitte, Ernst and Young (EY) and other selected corporate organisations, was set up to help Lagosians whose livelihoods have been affected by COVID-19.

NACK will use its latest collection, League of Xtraordinary Nigerians (LXN) – a movement designed to promote patriotism and unity amongst Nigerians, to lead the collaboration.

The partnership aims to get 20 extraordinary Nigerians who have distinguished themselves in their fields to autograph NACK’s LXN jerseys. These autographed jerseys will be auctioned via social media and all proceeds will go to Helpnow.ng.

The group said Coronavirus had slowed down economic activities and affected people’s livelihood. “We have gathered the records offering much needed support to the less fortunate. Already, ace comedian, Basketmouth and music legend, 2Baba, have joined the movement,” the group said in a statement.

Speaking on the collaboration, CEO of Softcom and convener of Helpnow, Yomi Adedeji, said, “We started HelpNow understanding that the pandemic is no respecter of person, age, religion or social status yet, its effects are not equal across board. Millions are literally struggling to eat and while we can’t help everyone, we believe everyone can help someone.

“This is why HelpNow was created, providing a platform for everyone to contribute their quota in supporting those most vulnerable amongst us. We believe this collaboration will further move us forward in inspiring well-meaning Nigerians to contribute towards this timely intervention.”

NACK founder and creative head, Tolulope Akinpeloye, said, “We are asking people to channel their love for fashion and style into charity.

Through the partnership, people will be able to own rare autographed clothing items while helping to feed the most vulnerable people in our society. I think it is powerful.”