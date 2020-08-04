Navy Arrest Vessels Over Illegal Activities In Lagos

The Nigerian Navy (NN) has disclosed that it arrested two vessels and for suspects over illegal activities on Lagos waters.

This arrest is sequel to the operation on the brown water also known as Okun Alafia II in Yoruba phrase operation calm water have started yielding a positive result by tackling crime and criminality on the water in Lagos.

The exercise which was flagged off by the Flag Officer Commanding(FOC) Western Naval Command, Rear admiral Oladele Daji, on Friday 24 July 2020 in the course of carrying out statutory responsibility of protecting the nation’s maritime domain in Western Naval Command Area in order to sustain the gains of previous Operations and Exercises which the Command has conducted.

While speaking with newsmen, the FOC, Rear admiral , Oladele Daji, onboard NNS Aradu at Western Command base in Lagos said the foregoing efforts form part of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ette Ibas’ Operations Objectives of his Strategic Directive and In this vein, it is gladdening to note that laudable successes have been achieved within eleven days since flag-off of the Operation exercise.

According to him, the two vessels were arrested for acts of illegal bunkering and was part of the effort by operation Okun Alafia II supported maritime domain awareness facility available to vector, intercept and interrogate. Among others successes including a vessel called Mother Comfort who was arrested by NNS OSE on Friday July 24,2020 at about 50nm off Badagry Cotonou Waters for allegedly Illegal Bunkering (Expired Naval Permit).

“Another vessel called Sea Supply was also arrested on Friday July 31,2020 at ridding the Nation’s of maritime illegalities since flag off of operation Okun Alafia II by the Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) facility, intercepted. Both vessels are currently in own custody, undergoing further investigation, preparatory to handover to appropriate agency for prosecution.

“Other arrests consist of arrest of 4 suspects as well as 8 x 501trs PMS filled up jerrycans, several other empty jerrycans and other accessories for siphoning of PMS at various locations along the Atlas Cove-Ijegun NNPC pipeline”

The FOC who was ably represented by the Fleet Commander Western Naval Command in Lagos Rear Admiral, Danjuma Moses said that, these arrests were made between Monday 27 July to Monday 3 A ugust 2020 at Idi Mango, Abule Glass Akaraba areas based on the operations posture of the Western Naval Command underlined by the foregoing successes against perpetrators of criminalities within the Nation’s maritime Environment.

“I hereby restate the resolve of Flag Officer Commanding that the Nigerian Navy will not rest on it oars to provide necessary conducive environment for law-abiding members of the public to carry out legitimate maritime-related businesses”

“May I further request that as partners in progress, members of the public are free to divulge credible information to units in your localities to enable it get rid of all forms of criminality” he said.