NDDC Probe: There Should Be No Sacred Cow, Says Lawyer

An Abuja based Lawyer, Barr. Osi Ehikioya, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to see the alleged NDDC corruption to a logical conclusion, adding that there should be no sacred cow in applying punitive measures commensurate with offences committed.

Barr. Ehikioya, in a document made available to LEADERSHIP, stated that the flood of revelations pouring out about the corruption in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) is mind-boggling, and advised the President to set up a high-powered panel made up of well-known and respected clergy men/women and members of the civil society, to undertake a thorough probe of the commission.

The document read in part: “There is no doubt that NDDC is a microcosm of the larger Nigeria. Just like Nigeria was founded for the good and welfare of Nigerians (so we were made to believe), but has been so mismanaged by those who have held the reins of office from inception; the NDDC, which was founded by the then Obasanjo administration for the development of the entire Niger Delta, has also been mismanaged by those who have hitherto taken one role or another in the actualization of the purpose for which it was formed, from inception till date.

“The astounding reality here is that most of the culprits are from the Niger Delta. I do not blame the non-Niger Deltans who have been part of the plundering and looting. It is often said that sometimes ‘it is the thieves in the house that go out to inform other thieves outside that there is a plundering to be done in the house’. Even if the thieves outside were weaned in impunity, they, sometimes, do not have the audacity to barge in without collaboration from within the house.”

He emphasised that the justice of whatever investigation or audit being done on the NDDC is for looted funds to be recovered and genuinely deployed to develop the Niger Delta; therefore, all contracts must be properly investigated and monies recovered, and all contractors who abandoned their projects across the Niger Delta be arrested and prosecuted with their collaborators, adding that anything short of this would be a charade.