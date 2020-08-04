NIOB President Harps On Professionalism, Inducts New Fellows

The national president of the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB), Kunle Awobodu, has reiterated that the Nigerian society would gain optimally when it realises and accepts that building production management is a distinct professional service rendered by builders.

Awobodu made this known at the first ever virtual induction of NIOB members into its fellowship cadre.

He lamented that for too long the society had been misinformed or uninformed about the building delivery process.

He pointed out that while the impression had been created in times past that the designs of buildings are services rendered by specialists, the construction of the building has been wrongly, by actions and inactions, presented as a service that any untrained individual can do.

According to him, this anomaly has been the bane of the building delivery process that has earned Nigeria the unenviable reputation of a nation with seemingly unending building collapses.

Awobodu informed the inductees that the society expected much from the profession, adding that to safeguard society’s interest in the construction, maintenance and preservation of building stock.

While acknowledging that the building delivery process from design to construction is based on teamwork, with each participant playing key roles.

Awobodu further noted that with all sense of responsibility to protect lives and property, only registered builders are charged by Nigerian law with building construction, maintenance, and deconstruction.

Awobodu further charged the inductees to bring their wealth of experience to bear in policy formulation and mentoring of young

professionals.

In his remarks, the chairman of the Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria (CORBON), Prof. Kabir Bala said, “The NIOB

constitution stipulates that a corporate member of NIOB aspiring to proceed to Fellows’ cadre must have been licensed as a registered

builder by CORBON.”