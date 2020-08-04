Oyo Completes 788 Projects In 158 Rural Communities

The Oyo State government yesterday said it has completed 788 projects in 158 communities as part of its efforts to improve the standard of living of people in the rural areas.

The board chairman, Oyo State Community and Social Development Agency (OYCSDA), Dr Idowu Oyeleke, who disclosed this during a media tour to some of the projects at Ibadan, Oyo, Ogbomoso and Oke-Ogun areas of the state said the projects include rural electrification, water provision health care services, education, environment and social economic empowerment.

According to him, the World Bank assisted Community and Social Development Project empowered communities to develop, implement and

monitor micro social infrastructure projects in their community.

He noted that various rural communities had been relieved as the present administration of Engr. Seyi Makinde continued to strengthen the partnership with the World Bank in reducing poverty in the state.

He stressed that most women in the rural areas were faced high risk of medical complications due to non-availability of health care facilities and services while most communities were exposed to various

water borne diseases as a result of lack of potable water.

According to him, the intervention of the present administration in the state had achieved reduction in maternal death rate and water borne diseases while many communities in darkness have been connected to the national grid.

“The beauty of the Community and Social Development Project is that the benefitting communities prioritise their needs, observing all processes, get approval and execute projects through their preferred service provider, no imposition of projects that sometimes may not be needed by the community.

“A total number of 788 community development micro projects have been completed in 155 communities out of which 752 projects are completed and in use, 51Group Development Project (GDP) are completed and in use while 13 are ongoing.”