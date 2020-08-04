Restaurant Opens 110th Merchandising Store

Leading quick service restaurant (QSR) operator in Nigeria, EAT ‘N’ Go and Master Franchisee of Pizza brand Domino’s Pizza and Cold Stone Creamery, has opened its 110th store in Nigeria.

This feat was recorded after brands opened their 50th stores respectively in Badore Ajah, Lagos State. This expansion even amid the pandemic, is born out of the relentless desire of the company to extend its brands’ reach to more consumers, providing more customers easy access to their products and services.

With this new development, Eat’N’Go, the parent company of the two brands now boasts of a total of 110 stores across Nigeria. Celebrating this milestone, customers were hosted to a thrilling virtual party with Mr. Macaroni where he engaged and gave out free products to multiple winners.

Speaking on the expansion, chief executive officer, Eat’N’Go Limited, Patrick McMichael, expressed his gratitude to their customers and staff as well as reiterated the company’s commitment to tirelessly ensure customers’ satisfaction.

Also speaking, marketing director of Eat ‘N’ Go Limited, Ilyas Kazeem, said, “We are extremely elated about the 50th store milestone for Domino’s Pizza and Cold Stone Creamery respectively, as it’s not only a testament to our growth trajectory but also a new opportunity to serve our customers better.

Since the beginning of this year, Eat’N’Go and its three brands, Domino’s Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery and Pinkberry Gourmet Frozen Yoghurt, have continued to explore unique and creative ways to uphold customers’ premium satisfaction, even amid the pandemic.