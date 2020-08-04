NEWS
Royal Father Unveils Skills Acquisition Programme For Residents
The newly appointed traditional ruler of Bekwarra village, in Jiwa community of Abuja Municipal Area council (AMAC), Chief Godwin Agabi Ushie has unveiled skills acquisition programme, on food processing for residents of his community.
Chief Ushie, who unveiled the programme after his coronation ceremony at the weekend, explained that the training would be highly subsidised to enable majority of his people benefit from the programme.
“We have many programmes for our people, which are aimed at improving the lot of our people. Any Bekwarra indigene who is interested should pick up the registration form. We are ready to support them with up to 25 per cent of the total sum of the training.”
The traditional ruler also pledged to empower his people to make them self-reliance, even as he expressed his readiness to serve his people with every resource at his disposal.
He promised to pursue peaceful coexistence in the community, as well as ensure that his people are not left behind economically in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ushie used the opportunity to advice his people and all
Nigerians to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 prevention protocols, as spelt out by the government in order to combat the spread of the virus.
