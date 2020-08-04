Sack Akpabio Now, Host Communities Urge PMB

The leadership of the Host Communities of Nigeria (HOSCON) has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently sack and replace the minister of the Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio.

In a statement by the director, Media and Publicity of HOSCON, Okakuro Monday Whiskey, he said the minister’s recent confession and indictment of individuals is nothing but mere campaign of blackmail and divisionary tactics.

He said the communities believed that the appointment of a minister to replace Akpabio, and inauguration of Dr. Pius Odubu-led NDDC board will put a stop to this daily confession, while the office of Auditor General of the Federation (AGF) and government’s investigative agencies will carry out all necessary audit/probe that will make any individual or group of individuals who have contributed to the sorry state of the NDDC should face the wrath of the law.

He said, “Chief Akpabio is not only an interested party but remains one of the foremost accused, having served as governor of Akwa Ibom for eight years and having personally recommended some of the top management staff of the NDDC”.

“HOSCON has names of contract awarded to Chief Godswill Akpabio and if these informations are correct, then Chief Akpabio remains an accused who cannot be a judge in his own case.

“HOSCON is of the strong view that delaying the replacement of Akpabio with a more level headed and competent hand will amount to denying the Niger Delta region development because of the deliberate desire of one individual”.

“HOSCON cannot and will not be party to this very calculated drama of holding the oil/gas producing region hostage because some persons in government want things done wrongly just to suit their ego”.

“HOSCON has consulted very widely with other critical stakeholders of oil rich region and we cannot wait for this unending drama of daily

confession.

“We therefore demand that a new Minister be appointed urgently with

the mandate to inaugurate the already screened/confirmed board of

NDDC, just as we want the commission to remain under the Ministry of

Niger Delta Affairs without undue interference.”