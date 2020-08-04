Slow Justice Delivery And The Nigerian Public

Justice and its delivery in Nigeria, our country is marred with negative perception due to avoidable delays and lack of transparency.

Factors ranging from inadequate courts’ facilities and personnel, poor remuneration and welfare packages, political interference, and above

all underhand practices by some judges, were found to be among the factors causing the negative perception among the populace!

Indeed many Nigerians would rather go to the elders than seek justice in courts. Many would rather go to a shrine or to a pastor than go to

court with a civil case. Even in criminal matters, rather than go to court, many prefer to use the police as adjudicators and peacemakers!

That is why the police in many urban centres double as debt collectors and courts of first recourse!

Many Nigerians cite cost and delays for their distaste of courts in matters of justice! They only agree to go to the

court as a matter of last resort! Delays, endless adjournments in justice dispensation is one of the intractable problems plaguing Nigeria’s judicial system. It is a problem everyone admits exists to but none can seem to find a lasting solution to it.

Bothered by the development, stakeholders pushed for the enactment of the Administration of Criminal Justice Acts (ACJ) Act, of 2015. The

objective of the Act is captured in section 1, which read thus: “The purpose of this Act is to ensure that the system of administration of criminal justice in Nigeria promotes efficient management of criminal justice institutions, speedy dispensation of justice, protection of

the society from crime and protection of the rights and interests of the suspect, the defendant, and the victim.”

Even with the Administration of Criminal Justice Acts of 2015 in place, delays persist to the level that even victims of criminality often suffer from court fatigue leading them to abandon their quest for justice all together. In this country court cases could last forever. For a victim, the system of adjournments could go on for years on end. The seekers of justice often give up because of delays and huge expense involved unless they find public spirited lawyers who are ready to stand for them pro bono.

Justice delayed is justice denied. Take the case of the ‘slapping senator’ and the victim in an Abuja sex shop. In a viral video the world saw the senator’s undistinguished behavior, but the same senator is today a freeman. A magistrate court in Zuba, Abuja, recently dismissed the assault case filed by the Nigerian Police against the

Adamawa senator, Elisha Abbo. The court dismissed the suit for lack of diligent prosecution by the police. This is despite a viral video showing Mr Abbo assaulting a woman, Osimibibra Warmate; and a televised press conference in which the lawmaker apologised to the victim.

The magistrate, Abdullahi Ilelah, who upheld a no-case submission filed by Mr Abbo, said the police failed to prove beyond a reasonable

doubt that the lawmaker assaulted Ms Warmate on May 11, 2019. The victim apparently no longer wants to go on with the matter because of lack of capacity to go the whole hog.

That is what one gets in a justice system, which favours the rich and mighty.

There are other examples. Not many Nigerians will still remember that in 2009 the Central Bank of Nigeria conducted a deep assessment of the country’s banks. The 2009 exercise exposed large-scale fraud committed by a number of CEOs. To save the banking system from collapse, the Central Bank took over a number of institutions and spent billions

saving others. In addition, criminal charges were laid against five CEOs for offences which included fraud, market manipulation, concealment and grant of credit facilities without adequate security.

Only one case has been prosecuted successfully by 2020. The others appear to be stuck in an unending cycle of dismissals, appeals and re-trials. The bank saga and the failure to bring the bank executives to justice underscore the fact that the Nigerian justice system isn’t working. This is inspite of the damage this set of bank executives caused the Nigerian nation!

The cases of the bank executives provide a useful case study with which to examine the weaknesses of the Nigerian judicial system. These weakness include the low prosecutorial capability of prosecutors and the inability of the court system, including judges, to diligently bring cases to fruition. This is particularly true in corporate cases, which are often difficult to prosecute under the criminal law.

Take the case former governor of Abia State, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu. The man has been under prosecution for corruption since

2007 when he left office by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). He was convicted by the Lagos Division of the Federal High Court on Thursday, December 5, 2019 and sentenced to 12 years in prison for N7. 65 billion fraud. He was convicted for defrauding the government of Abia State where he was a governor for 8 years using his company, Slok Nigeria Limited. Those who think that the conviction was the end of the matter were in for a shocker.

The shocker came when the Supreme Court nullified the conviction of the former Abia State governor. A seven-member panel of the apex court in a unanimous decision set aside the judgement of Justice Mohammed Idris of the Federal High Court in Lagos which convicted and sentenced.

Kalu. The apex court’s judgement delivered by Justice Ejembi Eko, declared the conviction of Orji Uzor Kalu as null and void on the ground that Mr Idris was already a Justice of the Court of Appeal as at the time he delivered the judgment sentencing the appellant. The apex court also ordered for a retrial of the case. It took 12 years for the court to conclude the former governor’s case before the apex court ordered a retrial, who knows how long the retrial would take!

Like the maxim goes; justice delayed is justice denied. This is a matter the judicial system must address by adhering to the Administration of Criminal Justice Acts (ACJ) Act, of 2015. However, citizens should also do their own part. Victims should endeavor to pursue justice. A situation where the victims are unwilling to be witnesses in prosecuting their transducers cannot help justice delivery! Again, things seem to be skewed in favour of the moneybags who can afford heavy hitting SANs. These SANs can delay court processes forever via the use of one technicality after the other! The Orji Uzor case cited above was overturned by the use of a technicality! While many may point at the courts and their judges, the fact remains that the society as a whole is to be blamed.

We Nigerians are often quick to forgive wrongs. This sort of forgiving attitude now permeates the justice system in which ideally there is no room for forgiveness! The state as an objective impartial entity should have no capacity to forgive. Rather it should punish felons as a way of using deterrence to curb criminal and unjust behaviour! To restore public confidence in courts, delays, adjournments, high cost of justice and the use of technicalities should be abated!

Aluta Continua!