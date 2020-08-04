Stallion Fortifies Bajaj 3-Wheeler Against COVID-19, Pledges Cleaner Environment

Following the successful acquisition of the Bajaj franchise by the Stallion Group recently, the latter is taking proactive and preventive measures to make sure, contact between the Keke operator and the passengers behind are minimized to control the spread of Coronavirus disease.

Managing Director, Stallion Auto KeKe Limited, Mr Manish Rohtagi who disclosed this yesterday, stated that, a flexible separator is designed to keep passengers and driver away and that the Group is also going to distribute it at no cost to their dealers.

Apart from that, Manish added that Stallion is equally preparing a specilaised kit that will include mask and sanitizers for both the drivers and commuters.

In terms of cleaner environment, the MD noted that, with government support, it is estimated that Bajaj brand of tricycles can provide Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in the future across Nigeria.

He pointed out that, his company is confident that, with the help of policy makers, they can make public transportation more affordable and cleaner.

According to Manish, there is opportunity that Bajaj has vast potentials for growth in the Nigerian market.

He said Bajaj is the dominant tricycle brand with over 70% market share in populous countries like India Argentina, Columbia and many other Asian & Latin American countries.

He therefore, noted that Nigerian success story is a matter of time.

“the right approach and service to the dealers and consumers to bring out the USPs of the product and essence of the brand will add strength for it to become the market leader”, he said.

Stressing that Bajaj is the world leader and market leader in North, Central Nigeria and many states in the East with dominant market share of over 85%, Manish added that their focus has always been in keeping their employees and dealers satisfied.

“The core of our strategy in non-leading markets would revolve around our channel partners. The Nigerian customer is very evolved and well informed, and they have a keen eye for value for money and support by the company. We are committed to bring this to them”, he said.

On their future plans, Manish stated that their immediate task is to establish and forge long term partnership with their dealers and channel ecosystem across Nigeria.

“Through these fulfilment partners we envisage providing employment opportunity to 5 million Nigerians directly and indirectly over the next 5 years. Bajaj has always been a trusted and admired brand in Nigeria, so is the case with Stallion, the synergy is going to take market by storm”, Manish pointed out.

Speaking further, Manish assured that their pricing policy will be in line with the philosophy of increasing customer’s prosperity, adding that customer’s Return On Investment (ROI) and profit is important.

He also promised that he will ensure that their pricing decision is aligned to it, just as he maintained that price is an outcome of happiness of employees, dealers and customers.

According to the MD, Stallion has in the past 50 years, successfully navigated the Nigerian terrain and has become a time-tested conglomerate that has its presence across the Nigerian economy.

Stallion Group’s vision, he said is to adopt global best practices and localize it to develop scalable, impactful and sustainable business that is committed to improving the socio-economic conditions of the communities.

Stallion brand is now a household name in Nigeria touching lives everyday with its products, be it rice, fish, auto sales & distribution, assembling and many more. It employs thousands directly and indirectly; it is one of the foremost conglomerates hugely invested in the country gaining respect and trust of the community. Bajaj Auto on the other hand is a world leader in the intra city vehicle space”, Manish said.

Stallion Group team and Stallion Auto KeKe Limited team during sealing of the acquisition deal of Bajaj franchise in Nigeria by Stallion in Lagos recently.