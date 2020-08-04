Stallion Fortifies Bajaj 3-Wheeler, Pledges Cleaner Environment

Following the successful acquisition of the Bajaj franchise by the Stallion Group recently, the latter says it is taking proactive and preventive measures to make sure, contact between the Keke operator and the passengers behind are minimised to control the spread of Coronavirus.

Managing director, Stallion Auto KeKe Limited, Mr Manish Rohtagi, who disclosed this yesterday, stated that, a flexible separator was designed to keep passengers and driver away and that the Group is also going to distribute it at no cost to their dealers.

Apart from that, Manish added that Stallion was equally preparing a specialised kit that would include mask and sanitisers for both the drivers and commuters.

In terms of cleaner environment, the MD noted that, with government support, it was estimated that Bajaj brand of tricycles could provide Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in the future across Nigeria.

He pointed out that his company was confident that, with the help of policy makers, they can make public transportation more affordable and cleaner. According to Manish, Bajaj has vast potentials for growth in the Nigerian market.

He said Bajaj was the dominant tricycle brand with over 70 per cent market share in populous countries like India Argentina, Columbia and many other Asian & Latin American countries. He therefore, noted that Nigerian success story is a matter of time.

“The right approach and service to the dealers and consumers to bring out the USPs of the product and essence of the brand will add strength for it to become the market leader”, he said.

Stressing that Bajaj is the world leader and market leader in North, Central Nigeria and many states in the East with dominant market share of over 85 per cent, Manish added that their focus has always been in keeping their employees and dealers satisfied.

“The core of our strategy in non-leading markets would revolve around our channel partners. The Nigerian customer is very evolved and well informed, and they have a keen eye for value for money and support by the company. We are committed to bring this to them,” he said.

On their future plans, Manish stated that their immediate task is to establish and forge long term partnership with their dealers and channel ecosystem across Nigeria.

“Through these fulfilment partners we envisage providing employment opportunity to five million Nigerians directly and indirectly over the next five years. Bajaj has always been a trusted and admired brand in Nigeria, so is the case with Stallion, the synergy is going to take market by storm,” Manish pointed out.