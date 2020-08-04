There May Never Be COVID-19 Solution – WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Monday that there might never be a simple solution for the new coronavirus, despite the rush to discover effective vaccines.

WHO urged governments and citizens to focus on doing the basic things such as testing, contact tracing, maintaining physical distance and wearing a mask in order to suppress the pandemic, which has crippled normal lifestyle around the globe and triggered a devastating economic crisis.

“We all hope to have a number of effective vaccines that can help prevent people from infection,” WHO director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference.

“However, there’s no silver bullet at the moment and there might never be.

“For now, stopping outbreaks comes down to the basics of public health and disease control. Do it all,” he urged.

The novel coronavirus has killed nearly 690,000 people and infected at least 18.1 million since the outbreak emerged in Wuhan, China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP.

The WHO began pressing China in early May to invite its experts to help investigate the animal origin of COVID-19.

“The WHO advance team that travelled to China has concluded their mission to lay the groundwork for further joint efforts to identify the virus origins,” he said.

“WHO and Chinese experts have drafted the terms of reference for the studies and programme of work for an international team led by WHO”.

“The international team will include leading scientists and researchers from China and around the world”.

“Epidemiological studies will begin in Wuhan to identify the potential source of infection in the early cases”.

“Evidence and hypotheses generated through this work will lay the ground for further, longer-term studies.”