Unubiko Foundation Empowers Abia Youths

A Non-Governmental Organization, Unubiko Foundation, is to select 20 youths across Abia state for this year’s #CodeCamp Youth Empowerment Programme, which starts on Monday August 10, 2020.

In a statement by Unubiko Foundation in Umuahia recently, Project Director, Dr. Benjamin Isani, said, the #CodeCamp initiative is an online digital and leadership skills master class that is much more than teaching specific coding languages.

“The twenty (20) successfully selected applicants will receive laptops, which they’ll use to commence the training, and afterwards use same to start their own businesses,” Dr Isani said.

He further said, ‘‘It is imperative that our young people in Abia get the opportunity to immerse themselves with relevant leadership and digital skills that is critical for them to effectively compete and survive in the today’s hi-tech economy.

“We aim to re-channel the negative vibes that some of our youths invest in unproductive ventures to something useful by starting to build enduring products and solutions that will power Africa with tech-innovation.’’

The CodeCamp by Unubiko foundation includes logical thinking and meta-skills such as mind-mapping and goal-setting developed during digital education, to help prepare young people to take their place in society as knowledgeable individuals instead of passive consumers.

The Foundation noted that due to rising insecurity, youth unemployment and the devastating effects of the coronavirus pandemic, it has become necessary to accelerate the shift towards digitally-focused empowerment of youths in Abia State.

The Managing Partner of Derasoft Consulting, Abuja, organisers of the programme, Mr. Young Ozogwu, while commending the gesture of Unubiko foundation, observed that: “Time and time again, Unubiko has always come through for the poor, especially for the people of Abia State, lifting them up at every time of need.”