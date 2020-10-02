ADVERTISEMENT

By: Patrick Ochoga, Benin City

An Edo based Pro-democray group, the Truth and Justice Vanguard, (TJV), yesterday commended President Muhammadu Buhari for reinterating the need in enthroning the rule of law, free and fair elections in the Country.

The group also hailed the free and fair conduct of the Edo September 19th Governorship election which was won by incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Coordinator of the group, Hillary Ayokhai at a press briefing in Benin City, Edo congratulated Governor Obaseki and his deputy, Phillip Shaibu, over their victory at the poll.

“We as Nigerians are proud of our democracy which was further demonstrated during the last September 19th election in Edo state, as one of the most transparent, free, fair and credible election Since the Inception of democracy in Nigeria.

“We must commend our President, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, for ensuring the processes and procedures that guaranted the peoples vote, also on the need to respect the rule of law”.

“In the Presidents address to mark Nigeria’s 60th anniversary, He made emphasis on the need to respect the rule of law, The president said, “this call is made more urgent if we realise that even after transparent, free, fair and credible election, desperation leads to compromising the Judiciary to upturn legitimate decisions of the people.”

“He further stated “it is necessary to support the enthronement of the rule of law by avoiding actions which Compromise the Judiciary

” We must also use this occasion to Congratulate our wake and see Governor, His excellency Godwin Obaseki and his amiable and dynamic deputy governor, His Excellency, Rt Hon Philip Shaibu on their re-election.

‘We the Edo people are touched beyond words, our hearts are smiling, your efforts has bore fruits”.