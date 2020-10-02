By Israel Daramola,

Speakers at the 6th edition of Independence Day Youth Summit have tasked Nigerian youths on importance of building a united Nigeria. This was the highlight of a virtual meeting powered by Ground Breakers Forum in commemoration of Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary, yesterday.

Convener of the Summit, Mr Olajide Aribisala, in his remarks charged the youth to always tie their wealth to the vision they have on their nation.

He noted that Nigeria of today parades ambitious leaders and not visionary leaders, thereby encouraged the youth to always substitute ambition with vision.

A British politician and social impact advocate, Mrs Olajumoke Susan Fajana, in her address noted that change begins within, and that young people should start believing in themselves

“our young people need to start believing in themselves because the youth have power and energy and strength and potential to generate social change,” she said.

She further noted that any country that will survive and make impact needed well educated young people make it.

“ A country needs well educated young people to excel. Nigerian youths need to act out and the leaders should endeavour to engage the youths, education is very important and skills, they need to start building industry in Nigeria and we need to start thinking, she said further that the leadership potential was of a great advantage to a nation that will survive.

“Embracing leadership potential should be a major priority of the young people, they need to combine their energy to turn the world around positively. voices must be given to the youths to give them sense of belonging.

‘Where there are youths voices, things change, you deserve the strength to make Nigeria great, our leaders and politicians should create environment for the young people to thrive rather than using them for political thugs,” she stated.

Presidential candidate Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP) In the 2019 general election, Mr Tope Fasua who also spoke at meeting, said Nigeria should focus on humanity, adding that that 60 years is not that enough for Nigeria to have it all.

“We need to continue to nurture Nigeria, I don’t believe in the Nigeria break up and our focus should base on humanity.

“60 years is not that a long time for nation to have achieved all. You cannot be a good leader except you are a good follower. Get involved politically and otherwise, that is part of what we can do for our nation,” Fasua said.

Chairman/CEO, Air Peace, Chief Allen Onyeama, in his own contribution, said that the Nigeria youth should believe in the Nigeria project, while charging the youth said that your should think of what they can do to help the nation, in his word.

“We have over 378 ethnic Nationality in Nigeria, what can you do to help the nation and to move it forward. Don’t look down on yourselves God inputs power on everybody, discover the power and use it.

“We have to believe that we are one, if you don’t believe in a project, you cannot put your resources into it. Believe in open mindedness, our diversity must be our strength but it has become our arbartroir.

He further stressed that America had the highest ethnic nationality in the world but that it was difficult to discover who is true America because they all believe in America project.

“America has the Highest ethnic nationality but when you meet the Hausa American, Igbo American Yoruba American, Ijor, Nupe, and ask them questions, the will respond with America. You should believe in

Nigeria project because God that brought us together cannot be wrong.

“What we should be doing is to fight for justice instead of fighting for break up, don’t live a life of blackmail, the same people that talk about disintegration are coming together, eat together and do things together in order to make us fight one another,” Onyeama stated.