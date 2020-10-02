The Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Nigerian Gas Marketing Company Limited, Engr (Dr) Faruk Usman, Dr Victor Adegboyegba Awe, Chairman and Chief Executive Victory Chemical Industries Limited, Dr (Mrs) Beatrice Ifeanyi Igwe, Bursar of University of Calabar and others were honoured by the European American University with a honorary Doctoral Degrees in Lagos on the 12th of September, 2020.

Other awardees include: Dr Maynard Oyakilomen Oriaifo, Deputy Director and Operations Controller, Department of Petroleum Resources, Edo State; Dr Ishaq Hadejia, Managing Director of Jigawa Television; Dr Steve Akugbe Ayiyi, Managing Director of Steve Integrated Technical Services Limited; Dr Michael Orobosa Ubogu, Managing Director of Micura Services Limited, Engr(Dr) Peter Adams Chivu Managing Director of Vaastrop Nigeria Limited; Dr Muhammed Bako Abubakar, Director of Nigeria Shippers’ Council and Engr Dr Olakunle Ganiu Sikiru, Managing Director of Easy and Perfect Construction Limited. DR Muhammed Sanusi Ahmed who is Assistant Commissioner of Police was elevated to Professor of Criminial Justice.

Dr. Sonny Bello, an economist and Political analyst, delivered a lecture on impact of Post Covid-19 on the economy and educational sector.

Speaking, the International Partner and Representative of the President of European American University, Dr. Luke Okojie, said a selective board sat and picked the awardees based on their contributions to the society.

‘These heroes are square pegs in a square holes. Their leadership have enhanced transparency and innovation in their various sectors, which have been acknowledged by their organisations and have attracted Nationals and international accolades to them’.

‘The European American University, an online Global University, was founded since 2003 to bridge the educational gap in our various countries.’

Dr Luke Okojie, Managing Director of Accolade Communications Limited and Publisher of the Niggeria@60: 60 Leaders Par Excellence added that, those that were honoured will be listed in the Book that will soon be released to the public.