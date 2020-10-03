The Edo State Government has commenced modalities for filling at least 35,000 slots reserved for the state in the Federal Government’s N75bn Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSE) Survival Fund, as part of measures to mitigate the impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

As part of moves to fast track the roll out of the scheme in the state, the government has called for MSMEs and service providers across the 18 local government areas in the state to apply to the portal, www.survivalfund.ng.com, to commence the application process.

The Focal Person for the Scheme in the State, Mr. Kema Ufelle, in a statement, said the government wants businesses in the state to take advantage of the opportunities provided by government to revive their businesses.

According to him, “The Federal Government recently launched the N75bn MSME Survival Fund aimed at providing succor to MSMEs around the country that were affected by COVID-19. Edo State has over 35,000 reserved slots, and we want to inform our people to take advantage of these opportunities.”

He noted that the state government is providing the needed support for the seamless offtake of the scheme in Edo State by ensuring that the people are aware of the fund and apply accordingly.

He added that the different tracks of the scheme available for funding include payroll support, for MSMEs in the hospitality industry, private schools, factory owners, law firms, hospitals, among others.

Others are those in general MSME grant category, which can be assessed through MSME associations, such as registered business clusters, trade associations and unions.

He added that other groups to be funded are artisans such as taxi drivers, hairdressers, tricycle drivers, okada riders, plumbers, electricians and other businesses in the production sector.