Chief Anthony Uzoma Nworisa is a veteran movie and TV soaps producer and director and the chairman, Elder Council, Actor Guild of Nigeria. He speaks with ANTHONY ADA ABRAHAM, on Nigeria movie industry @60 and what the government needs to do to support practitioners.

What can you say about Nigeria @60?

Nigeria is 60 but Nigeria is not 60 years old because Nigeria has been existing before her independence in 1960. And in terms of development, and the strive in the entertainment industry, I can boldly say Nigeria has come a long way and is on the world map.

What’s your take on the impact of the entertainment industry in Nigeria since independence?

As a veteran actor, I can tell you that Nigerian entertainment has come a long way in boosting and supporting the Nigerian economy. It has created a lot of job opportunities, sold Nigerian culture and heritage to the world, making Nigeria more attractive to the world, in terms of tourism and so on, hence, attracting investor in broadcast communication. The Nigerian entertainment industry has lifted Nigeria to a position that we are third world-best in terms of film production and music; also the best in Africa. There is no country that can compete with Nigeria in terms of creative musical and film production output and personas. Nigerian entertainment industry rules, others follow. On the other hand, it ought not to be so because of the cost implications and Nigerian film makers find it hard to get corporate bodies or government to partner or support a film project like other countries. But we are putting in our best and encouraging ourselves to do better and better. In this way, making the industry to grow and bringing more glory to the country and industry practitioners.

What has been your contribution to movie industry and Nigeria since independence?

I am the founder of home movie in Nigeria and Africa as a whole. I created home movie in 1985, the first home movie I shot was “Evbu My Love,” written by Helen Oviagele of Vanguard, of Veritas series, Mac Millar publishers series, it is the adaptation of this veritas that I used to create home movie in Africa. It may shock you, but I Chief Anthony Uzoma Nworisa created home movie in Africa. You may ask how, after the resting of a NTA Network programme called “Mirror in the Sun” by Peter Igor and Dauda Barry. We were looking for profitable soap opera that would replace “Mirror in the Sun”.

Zeb Ejiro presented his “Ripples”, I presented Veritas Evbu My Love” , something happened, because Andy Amaniche was the script writer of “Ripples”, he went behind me because both of us were both staff of the NTA, NTPC at that time. He told Mrs Ike that they would go for “Ripples”, and when the information got to me that they were accepting “Ripples” instead of “Veritas”, I now said I didn’t have a choice, my mentor and sponsor, Atim Awoha, who was manager programme NTA headquarter at that time and I decided to shoot after signing contract with Mac Millar publishers and Ilupeju. So we decided to make it a home movie. That was where the name home movie came from. I want you to know that Robert wasn’t part of it despite he was my boss, he was the king of stage and Eddy Obgoma was the king of cinema because Eddy was not shooting on lunatic then, he was shooting on 35mm. The highest camera we had then was shooting on 16mm and Eddy was shooting on 16 mm before he graduated to 35 mm. The first money I was paid as an actor then was N10 and that was by Chika Okpara of The New Masquerade in Aba. That was NTA Aba. My pay increased in the early 1981 to about N20. Uzo Amadi was the first to pay me N25 for Saturday Theatre and Obi Okoli was the first to pay me N30 for Play House, play of the week. Bob, Emmanuel Inaya’s “Don’t Try Me” was the highest programme in NTA at that time which I got my first N35. When I relocated to Lagos, I was now the managing director of “Ward 15”, a series that lasted for two and a half years in NTA Channel 10.

I was also the director of that programme. I was shooting back to back, I did a lot of national production before Danladi Bako came with a producer from BBC called David Spencer, to produce the first detective movie in Nigeria as at that time. I played the role of the kidnapper of that movie where I did a stunt which was so real. I flew into a speed moving boat which was moving at the speed of 85killometres per hour. At that time, President Buhari was the head of state. Buhari discouraged me because there was an advert I did to support Nigeria’s War Against Indiscipline at that time. The advert then was “If I No Chop, How I Go Chop?” It was written and produced by Clement but the Federal Government picked offence with it and ordered the director general of NTA at that time to drive from Jos in the night to Lagos to stop the advert. But I continued to shoot other stuffs because NTA had taken to “Ripples” at that time. So we now decided to shoot “Evbu My Love” as home movie in 1985. “Evbu My Love” had been existing before “Living In Bondage , I was still a staff of NTA when “Things Fall Apart” was shot. It was shot on 16 mm then as NTA programme not as home movie, “Evbu My Love” was the first home movie, which was produced by me.

Where do you see Nigeria a few years from now?

In a few years from now, I expect Nigeria to be experiencing unity and good governance, good governance in the sense that there will be a reformation of the top force that will replace the present political system, and this top force will work hand in hand with entertainment practitioners in Nigeria. I believe this would go a long way in making life more meaningful than what we are going through now. I’m sure that will happen very soon.

How are you copping with this current economy as a movie practitioner?

The economy is so harsh because of the irresponsibility of this present administration, not about the President per say, but those he appointed as ministers, and people representing him here and there in various sectors. And this is really sabotaging the effort of the President, that is what I think and feel is not making the economy move forward.

What is AGN doing to support you and other veteran actors?

I don’t know what AGN can do for me? I’m the one supporting AGN. I support them financially, with the little I have. I support producers, actors and even directors. I also give them my house as location and other locations to shoot. Since I did my comeback in 2005, I have shot over 50 films without charging any fee for all the films. I’m doing all of this to contribute to the growth of AGN. To be honest, things are not going on well for most veterans because some producers and directors are very “stupid” by under paying most of these veterans to the extent some were paid N5,000- N10,000. These veterans have to fuel their cars to get to the locations, and also fuel their cars back to their homes. Sometimes, they don’t take good care of the veterans on set, they don’t put some in the hotel, they would want to shoot with them all through midnight and allow them to go very late. Some of them have drivers they are paying.

I visited the Producers Association of Nigeria, Abuja chapter and I pleaded with the chairman to talk to the producers to do something better instead of suffering most of these veterans. Because by the grace of God, I’m the chairman of Elder Council of Actors Guild of Nigeria. I know what most of the veterans are facing. I’m the one spending my resources for the elders’ council. I don’t mind, but I have a limit of what I can do for them. That’s why I want to talk to people of goodwill to donate 18-sitter bus. Some of my friends too who can help with equipment, some to support with money, so that most of these veterans can produce their own short films or feature-length films. By giving them loan to shoot and refund after the film sells, we can give to another one to shoot too to keep them afloat. That’s the only way they can succeed. I don’t know how they can cope with this economy, with all this N5,000 and N10,000 actor fee given to some veterans. The government is not helping issues. The government should map out a system that can entitle actors for pension to reduce the hardship of veterans. They have also contributed to this great country. I hope Emeka Rollas will do something about that. I will also commend his effort for the health insurance policy he initiated.