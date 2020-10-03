Former Nigerian defender, Taribo West has charged the Super Eagles to stop Manchester City winger, Riyad Mahrez, when they meet Algeria’s Desert Foxes in an international friendly in Austria on October 9, and hopes Gernot Rohr’s team win.

The two countries will meet once more following Algeria’s 2-1 triumph over Nigeria in the semi-finals of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt with Mahrez netting the winner.

Ahead of the international friendly match between both nations, Taribo urged Gernot Rohr’s team to stop Algeria and their star man, Mahrez.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He is a great player, he is in good form and I hope that against Nigeria, we will see him even more efficient to enjoy his technique,” Taribo told Le Buteur in a recent interview. “I consider him one of the best players in the world, that’s why I’m very happy with the organization of this match. Algeria is a great football nation with enormous potential.

“Yes, of course, I would say it is a very good thing to organize this friendly match. Both teams had a great African Cup and now, it is time to review things in each squad.

“The two teams need to rebuild after having already met in the semi-finals, it is important to see each other in a friendly match. They are very close and have great players.” Taribo added.

“This will allow Nigeria to try to take revenge on Algeria, but the most important thing is to know how to learn from a meeting like this. We will see, it will be a friendly match.

“But Algeria-Nigeria has been and will remain an important meeting for the two teams.” The Super Eagles will also face Tunisia in another friendly four days after meeting Algeria on Oct. 13.