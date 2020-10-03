The commissioner for Insurance and chief executive officer of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Olorundare Sunday Thomas, has said the commission is now prepared to make a positive impact on the nation’s economy with its new innovations.

He added that the agency’s strategic policies that include digital based all-inclusive insurance penetration drive and digital transformation in the commission, are some of the initiatives that are expected to produce a more robust sector for maximum contribution to the nation’s economy.

“I know the investment climate is difficult, but we are determined to make a difference,” the commissioner remarked at a seminar for insurance reporters in Uyo yesterday.

Mr Sunday said NAICOM would encourage the industry with its new information technology (IT) guideline. “It is no longer historical reporting; it is going to be reporting as of now!” he stressed.

The NAICOM boss promised to carry all the relevant stakeholders along in the administration of insurance, especially in the next four years.