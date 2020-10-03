Kaduna state, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain, Lawal Adamu Usman has called on youths in Nigeria to speak up and hold their leaders accountable as the country marks its 60th anniversary of independence.

Adamu, gave the advice in his 60th independence message to Nigerians, he urged youths to stand up against bad leaders at all levels.

He expressed regret that the older generation of Nigerian leaders who have clung to power since independence, have failed the younger generations

Adamu, the PDP Senatorial candidate for Kaduna Central in the 2019 elections told the youth to as leaders to show real commitment to reduce youth unemployment, insecurity and poverty.

He lamented that there are voices from some older generation Nigerian leaders who, after spectacularly failing to deal with critical national issues, aim to deny the youth national leadership positions in future elections by hinting that the youth are lazy and unproductive.

Acknowledging that politics is an honorable calling, urged the youth to join and improve its quality.

According to him, “As engine of society, the youth must learn the history of the sterling contributions of Nigeria’s past leaders whenever the nation needed statesmanship, courage and commitment to its causes.

“Rise up to counter these damaging insinuations by educating our people to recognize poor leadership and demand that elected leaders respond to the basic challenges facing the us today.

“Challenge our leaders to protect our weak and vulnerable, and prepare to assume responsibilities to serve our people by changing our political culture from one that serves the leader, to one which creates leaders that serve the people.

“Understand the nature of our decaying economy and learn trades and skills that will rebuild its foundations. Acquire quality and honest education of all kinds, because you cannot lead if you are both a cheat and a glorified illiterate. Knowledge is the foundation of good leadership, and it has no shortcuts,” he said.