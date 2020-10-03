National Youth Service Corps director general, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has appealed to all stakeholders in Ondo State to provide adequate security for corps members that will be engaged as polling officials in the state’s forthcoming gubernatorial election.

He said corps members are apolitical and focused on contributing their quota towards national development.

General Ibrahim stated these yesterday, during a courtesy visit to the Deji of Akure, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, and also the Olowo of Owo Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye III, in their palaces.

He assured that the youth on national service would perform the election duties with a high sense of responsibility and neutrality, but added that all stakeholders must contribute towards giving them maximum protection.

The NYSC boss, who appreciated the monarch for his support for NYSC, stressed that the Scheme placed a high premium on the welfare and security of the corps members.

“I want to plead with the good people of Ondo State to protect my corps members.

“We want to ensure that our corps members are safe as we look forward to a hitch-free election”, the DG added.

Responding, the Deji of Akure commended the NYSC Scheme for its role in mentoring the nation’s youth.

“We believe in them because they are up to the task and residents of the Ondo State trust them,” the monarch said.

Also the Olowo of Owo Kingdom, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye lauded the NYSC for its roles in adding more credibility to the electoral assignments in the country.

“Corps members are treasures that must be protected and no matter what, nothing will happen to them in this kingdom, and even in Ondo State l can assure you of their safety.

“The NYSC Scheme has been a pride of the nation because it is uniting us,” he said.

During separate visits to the 32 Artillery Brigade Nigerian Army, Owena, Akure, Ondo State Command of the Department of State Services and the State Police Command, the director general called on the agencies to provide adequate security for all Corps members before, during, and after the election.