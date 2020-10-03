The Coalition of Oduduwa Descendants (COD), held a one million-man march for the unity of Nigeria, expressing firm belief and unalloyed commitment to peace and prosperity of the country.

The rally, which was held in Abuja, was attended by 20 chapters of the group from the Federal Capital Territory and the 19 northern states.

In his address, Coordinating President, Comrade Dauda Owolabi said the country’s unity remains sacrosanct and non-negotiable.

Owolabi pledged solidarity with the Federal Government in “her various efforts at translating the hopes and aspirations of all Nigerians into tangible reality”.

According to him, those “canvassing for the Oduduwa Republic are not one of us and shall never be because their agitations are borne out of absolute mischief intended to truncate our nascent democracy”.

He, however, warned that his members and other true descendants of Oduduwa would not watch the enemies of Nigeria have their way, hiding under whatever nomenclature that would lead to chaos and disunity.