More than 750 students at Northumbria University have tested positive for Covid-19.

A spokesperson for the university said: “As of Friday October 2, we can confirm that we are aware of 770 Northumbria University students who have tested positive for Covid-19, of whom 78 are symptomatic.

“These students are all now self-isolating. Their flatmates and any close contacts are also self-isolating for 14 days in line with government guidance and have been advised to contact NHS119 to book a test as soon as possible should symptoms appear.”

The university is among more than 50 institutions to have confirmed coronavirus cases in recent weeks, as thousands of students return to campuses.

By comparison, Glasgow University has 124 confirmed cases and there have been 221 recorded at the University of Manchester.

Self-isolating students are being provided with food, laundry, cleaning materials and welfare support by the university, working alongside the students’ union and Newcastle city council.

Meanwhile, students will also receive additional academic support if they miss out on face-to-face tuition during their isolation period.

The university spokesperson added: “The increase in numbers comes in the week after students returned to university and reflects the good access to and availability of testing, as well as rigorous and robust reporting systems.

“In parts of the UK where universities started term earlier, numbers of student cases surged in induction week, and then reduced. We are making it clear to students that if they break the rules they will be subject to fines from police and disciplinary action by the universities which may include fines, final warnings or expulsion.”

They added: “Both Northumbria and Newcastle universities have Covid response teams on call that are working closely with NHS test and trace, Public Health England North East and the city to identify and get in touch with anyone who has been in close contact with those affected.”