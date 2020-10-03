President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Dr Funmi Adewara, a UK-based Nigerian medical doctor on winning the World Bank SDGs and Her Global Award 2020, thus hoisting Nigeria’s flag proudly in the international arena once again.

The award came in the same season that the President, in his National Day broadcast, just applauded Nigerian professionals at home and abroad, whom he said ranked among the very best in the world.

According to a statement by the media aide of the president, Femi Adesina, Dr Adewara is one of the seven winners of the award globally, among 2,400 women, a feat that President Buhari described as “an attestation of the stuff Nigerian professionals are made of.”

The President praised the University of Ibadan and Cambridge University trained medical doctor for her illustrious work in promoting access to healthcare for the world’s population, in line with the SDG 3 that seeks to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being of all ages.

Dr Adewara is the chief executive officer of Africa’s first fully integrated telehealth startup leveraging technology in harnessing Diaspora and local doctors, through a secure electronic medical record and video software.