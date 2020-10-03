By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

The Police Service Commission has approved the promotion of 175 senior Police Officers.

This so even as it stepped down the promotion of 112 others.

Spokesperson of the Commission, Ikechukwu Ani said the decisions were part of the highpoints of the 9th plenary meeting of the Commission which held in Abuja on Monday and Tuesday, September 28th and 29th, 2020 and presided over by Commission’s chairman, retired Inspector General of Police, Musiliu Smith.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commission promoted one Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Sanusi Lemu to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police, DIG, to replace retired DIG Abdulmajid Ali, representing the North Central.

It also approved the promotion of one Commissioner of Police, CP. Mustapha Dandaura, former CP Anambra and Rivers states to the substantive rank of an Assistant Inspector General of Police.

Also promoted were 167 Superintendents of Police to Chief Superintendents, three Deputy Superintendents of Police to Superintendents, two Assistant Superintendents of Police to Deputy Superintendents and four Inspectors to Assistant Superintendents.

Ani however, noted that the commission stood down the promotions of 112 senior Police officers for failure of the Inspector General of Police to comply with the directive of the Commission to attach the Presidential approval for the creation of additional Police Zonal Commands and Departments from where the vacancies for the recommended officers were harvested.

“The Commission stood down the promotion of 13 Commissioners of Police to the next rank of Assistant Inspectors General, eight Deputy Commissioners of Police to Commissioners to Commissioners and 91 Chief Superintendents of Police to Assistant Commissioners,” Ani stated.

The 167 Superintendents of Police promoted to Chief Superintendents include; Hezekiah Ali, Chukwuma Johnson Ubasonye, Samson Oyemauche, Ismail Lawal, Oyedele Saka Oyerinde and Nieketien George. Others were; Adamu Garba, Divisional Police Officer, Abakaliki road, Enugu State Command, Ikechukwu Ogoegbunam Udegbunam, Unit Commander, EOD, Jalingo, Taraba State Command, Abiodun Oluwaseun Ayinde, Ogun State Command and Wellinghton Omorogieva among others.

The Commission also confirmed the acting appointments of 60 senior Police Officers including three Commissioners of Police and four Deputy Commissioners.

The beneficiaries are Egbetokun Adeolu, Commissioner of Police Kwara State, Odumosu Olusegun, Commissioner of Police Lagos State and Shehu Usman Shuaibu, Commissioner of Police Works in the Force Headquarters. Others are; Deputy Commissioner of Police Nwonyi Emeka, DCP Ibrahim Maikaba; DCP Ahmed Musa and DCP Jimoh Moshood, former Force Public Relations Officer and currently DCP, CID, Airport Command, Lagos.

The Commission also confirmed the acting appointments of three CSPs, Azogor Edu Jude, Usman Musa, Presidential Villa and Alhassan Idris Gambo. The appointments of three Superintendents of Police were also confirmed. They are Ijomah Chidebere Joseph, Sector Commander, FIB, STS, Enugu, Ogarachi Chima Eze, O/C Marine Command Port Harcourt and Olusegun Osunbure.

Ani stated that the Commission’s decisions are expected to be conveyed to the Inspector General of Police on Monday, October 5th 2020 for implementation.