By Danjuma Joseph Lafia

The President, Nigeria Supreme Council Fir Islamic Affairs and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Abubakar Saad, has called on the Federal Government, to reintroduce history subject in the curriculum of Nigeria schools.

His Eminence, has also stressed the need for leaders at all levels to see religion as means to entrench Justice and Fairness towards unity and peaceful coexistence among the diverse groups in the country.

The Sultan made the call at the commemoration of the 4th Anniversary of His Royal Highness, Alhaji Abdullahi Amegwa Agbo III as the 34th Osana and official Inauguration of the Palace Juma’at Masjid in Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The new Osana of Keana Palace Mosque was constructed by the 34th Osana of Keana Alhaji Abdullahi Agbo the Third to mark his Fourth year on the throne.

Sultan Abubakar said the reintroduction of the history subject in Nigerian schools will give students and generation yet unborn the sense of direction.

He therefore warned elected officials in the country against missing religion with politics, but rather carry everybody along to promote unity among the citizens.

According to him, “I wish to call on all elected officials in the country to be doing good to people so that people and God will bless you. There are countries that are not Islam but have progressed.”

“Do not meddle religion with politics. If God wants he can make us one religion, but he has made us differently in his own wisdom.”

Sultan Abubakar, appreciate Governor Sule’s efforts at completing his immediate past predecessor’s, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, projects just as he encourage the two political leaders in the state to continue working in synergy for continue progress of the Nasarawa State.

In a remark, the governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, thanked the President General of Nigeria Council for Islamic Affairs for taking time to inaugurate the Palace Juma’at Masjid built by the Osana of Keana.

On the Sultan’s call on political leaders to be fair to all people irrespective of their background in providing governance, the governor promised on behalf of other political leaders in the country to heed to Sultan’s call.

In a vote of thanks, the Osana of Keana appreciated the Sultan of Sokoto for innaugurating the Keana Palace Juma’at Masjid, even as he also thanked other dignitaries for attending the inauguration.