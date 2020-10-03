The president general, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has called on the federal government to reintroduce History subject in the curriculum of Nigeria schools.

His Eminence also stressed the need for leaders at all levels to see religion as a means to entrench justice and fairness towards unity and peaceful coexistence among the diverse groups in the country.

The Sultan said this yesterday, at the fourth anniversary of His Royal Highness, Alhaji Abdullahi Amegwa Agbo III, as the 34th Osana and official inauguration of the Palace Juma’at Mosque in Keana local government area of Nasarawa State. The new Palace Mosque was constructed by Alhaji Abdullahi Agbo III to mark his fourth year on the throne.

Sultan Abubakar said the reintroduction of the History subject in Nigerian schools would give students and generations yet unborn the sense of direction.

Also, the Sultan warned elected officials in the country against missing religion with politics, and advised them to work for the promotion of unity among the citizens.

In his words: “God could have made us one religion if he wanted, but he has made us differently in his own wisdom.”

Sultan Abubakar expressed appreciation to Governor Sule for his efforts to have completed the projects that were started by his immediate predecessor, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura.

In a remark, the governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, thanked the president general of Nigerian Council for Islamic Affairs for his nationalistic statements.

In his vote of thanks, the Osana of Keana thanked Sultan Abubakar for inaugurating the Keana Palace Juma’at Masjid, even as he also thanked other dignitaries that attended the occasion.