The situation of the women of our society has although become quite better than it used to before but the areas of improvement still exist. Women empowerment would be the talk for a couple of decades to come as the ground realities and situational factors are still evolving. The awareness among women themselves about their rights and privileges is more than ever and Nigerian women are also speaking up on issues like gender-based violence.

The uplifting of our women within society carries immense benefits. With power plays being exercised by the privileged men of our society, only power can cancel out the power. There is a dire need to give the women a strong footing in both the household and societies, this can lead to a strong family system and passing down this effect to the generations to come. Let’s look at some of the key points that can further uplift the women of our society and cause an overall positive impact on all the stakeholders involved.

Continuous Mentoring and Support Systems:

ADVERTISEMENT

The support systems may exist at the surface level but they need to have their presence at grass root levels. Each of the women needs to know where they can look up to for instant support and mentoring. The oppressed women of our society often find it hard to cope with the distressing situations and a mentor needs to address their concerns on a regular basis. Authorities need to work towards this for mentoring and supporting women at the mass scale level in order to produce an impacting compound effect.

Development of Skill Training Centers:

Well, we have been debating the right to education for all for quite a time. Once the basic level of education gets completed, the individuals should be made to learn some hardcore skills that can lead to instant earnings. The dynamics of the modern-day economy are quite evolving and skilled individuals within their respective domains look to thrive more than the ones possessing a traditional college degree. This stays vital to ensure that each one of our human resources is skilled and employable.

Financial Assistance for Women Business Ideas:

To lead the way for themselves, more women have to be owning the business and running its operations. Controlling economic resources is one of the most important social theories to remove the gender gap issues and attain equal statuses. It can also be pondered over that the modern ways of doing business and making investments are quite easier than before.

Technologies have evolved and the functioning of economies quite differs and accommodates people more than ever in the globalized world. A virtual economy based on cryptocurrencies, primarily bitcoin to start with, has shaped up quite a bit and online trading has become quite a force on its own with facilitating trading platforms like bitcoin champion. Women and young people can make the most out of it as they can indulge in profitable trades by working out things from the convenience of their homes and time of their likings.

Strong Repulsive Action against Oppression:

Well, there is a strong presence of legislation that aims to punish the ones who would try to aggress against any woman or individual. Things get lacking at the implementation level and this does not contribute any good to the progress made in regards to women empowerment. Authorities need to step in and take strong repulsive action against any act of oppression that delivers the message across not to mess with any individual’s right to movement and protection.

Consistency in the approach is the key to getting things done in this anarchic world. The uplifting of any section of the society would take some sincere set of efforts executed over a considerable time period. Things have evolved quite a long way in a positive direction and the rest of the journey doesn’t seem like a mountain to climb at the moment. Hopefully, we’ll be having quite a peaceful society integrated based upon equal treatment for all.