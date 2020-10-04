Arsenal have turned their attention to Chelsea midfielder Jorginho after talks broke down with Lyon in an attempt to sign Houssem Aouar.

Arsenal had a €35 million bid rejected for the France international last week with Lyon wanting around €60m for the midfielder.

Arsenal have been unable to negotiate a deal to sign Aouar after continued discussions with the Ligue 1 club.

Aouar was the club’s priority this summer ahead of Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey, who has a release clause of €50m.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is desperate to secure a loan deal for Jorginho before the transfer window closes on Monday.

Jorginho scored two penalties as Chelsea cruised to a comfortable 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Chelsea would be reluctant to allow Jorginho to depart without signing another defensive midfielder but Frank Lampard recognises the need to reduce a bloated squad before Monday’s deadline.