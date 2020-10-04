Clean Water Is Life, a water, sanitation and hygiene campaign targeted at sensitizing Nigerians on the importance of clean water, environmental sanitation and personal hygiene that is set to launch in October has premiered in Abuja.

The campaign is a project of the Rural Water Supply & Sanitation Programme (RWSSP), of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and supported by the Africa Development Bank, (AfDB).

Directed by the Team Leader of the project, Tunji Fatilewa, and produced by Veins Entertainment, the campaign centered around the theme of ‘prevention is better than cure’ is rendered in three major languages, Pidgin English, Yoruba and Hausa languages, and presented in radio and television formats.

The radio format, recorded in Pidgin English will be broadcasted by Capital FM, across its nationwide network; the Yoruba version of the campaign is to be broadcasted the Osun state television, and the Hausa campaign to be aired in the Yobe state television. Each versions of the campaign holds 13 episodes, and is scheduled for a 13-week run, weekly, from October to December 2020.

Divided into three segments: The Discuss session, the Vox Pop, and the Drama Sketch; the Discuss session, features a Water Resources official who enlightens the masses on the objective of the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) project, the dangers of drinking from unclean water sources, open defecation, and unhealthy hygiene practices. He further advises communities on ways to own their clean water sources. The Vox Pop, reviews Nigerians perspectives on sanitation and hygiene and their personal practices of both; while the Drama Sketch deploying popular television and stage actors such as Hafeez Oyetoro (aka Saka), Duro Akinsola’s daughter, Shola Akinsola, Kayode Aiyegbusi, Seun Ogunkoya, Eze Ezekwesiri, Musa Isiyaku, Maijidda Y. Mohammed among others, demonstrates to the masses practical ways to attain clean water and personal hygiene.

Speaking at the premiere, Fatilewa said the decision to air in Pidgin, Yoruba and Hausa languages, was based off their client’s belief that Pidgin English is spoken in every part of the country, and more so, in the eastern region.

LEADERSHIP Newspaper gathered that before the ten-year project which is on its final run took off, a nationwide survey had been conducted which enquired after states interested in the project and are ready and willing to support its funding and manpower.

Produced in 2019, within a span of six months, the campaign’s launch was delayed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it is set to launch this October.

Addressing responses on the possibility of a digital launch of the campaign, which can easily tackle the issue of reach for non-Yoruba or non-Hausa speakers living in densely Yoruba or Hausa populated areas, Fatilewa said they have started off with the traditional broadcasting platforms to attain a mileage and traffic.

“I guess the clients are looking at that. They will decide on what next to do. The idea really is to get to the highest number of people. We need a mileage and a traffic. As we go on, the clients will also look at that but for now this is what they have. We are both hoping the material won’t end after 13 episodes but will further go on and help more people to watch,” Fatilewa added.