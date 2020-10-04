LeBron James hoped the Los Angeles Lakers made Kobe Bryant’s family “proud” as the team doubled their lead over the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals with a 124-114 win in game two.

James scored 33 points and Anthony Davis contributed 32, as the Lakers wore ‘Black Mamba’ uniforms in honour of Lakers legend Bryant.

The Lakers are now two wins away from their first NBA title since 2010.

Game three will take place in the NBA bubble on Sunday.

Bryant and his daughter Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in January.

The Lakers are unbeaten while wearing the commemorative jersey and James said: “It is always special to represent someone who meant so much – not only to the game but obviously for the Lakers organisation for over 20 years.

“For us to honour him on the floor, this is what it is all about. We are thinking of the Bryant family and they are with us.

“We love you guys and hopefully we made them proud tonight.”

James had nine rebounds and nine assists as the Lakers led for the majority of the contest in the NBA bubble near Orlando, Florida, while the impressive Davis converted 15 of 20 shots.

The pair dominated a Heat defence missing the injured Bam Adebayo, and James said Davis, who is playing in his first NBA Finals, is a “big-time player”.