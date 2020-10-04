By Abu Nmodu, Minna

A Minna based NGO, Hakima Empowerment Centre, has trained 1000 participants in various vocational sills in Bida, Niger State. The training which commenced at two different canters in bida for the past three weeks was aimed at teaching the participants who are mostly women on how to be self reliant, focused and independent.

In her welcome address at the graduation ceremony held last weekend in bida, the CEO of the centre, Hajiya Aisha Ibrahim Kuchi, call for support from the state government and wealthy individuals in the area in the form of sponsorship and take off funds to the graduating participants to enable them practice what they learned from the Centre and become economically independent.

In his speech, The Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, who was the Special guest of Honour and represented by Pharmacist Yahaya Aliyu Maiyaki, The Maiyaki Nupe, urged the graduating participants to take advantage of the various skills they acquired to improved on their livelihood. He urged the graduating participants to form cluster groups to enable them get take off funding support from wealthy individuals in the society.

The traditional ruler also used the occasion to counsel the youths against drug abuse and other social vices for a better society.

Also speaking, The Chief Imam of Bida, Sheikh Adamu Yakatun, prayed for the sustenance and continuation of the Programme and urged political office holders and wealthy individuals to sponsor the graduating student as their own contribution toward alleviating poverty in the area.

In his speech at the event, the Member representing Niger North in the Niger state House of assembly, Hon Bako K Alfa,stated that his doors are opened for collaboration and partnership with the organisation to enable the centre achieved its objective of economic empowerment for the people.

In his brief remark, a member of the board of trustees of the centre, Alhaji Hussaini Abdulrahman, who is also Wakilin Arewa Nupe, stated that arrangement is on top gear to partner with SMEDAN, BOI and other relevant agencies of government to enable it get the support needed toward meeting its various objectives.

Highlight of the occasion included presentation of certificates to the graduating participants who were trained in various vocational skills such as, liquid/bar soap production, bedsheets and pillowcases, shoe making, body cream, cake baking, body perfume and spray, tailoring, and decoration services among others.