By Osa Okhomina, Yenagoa

Hundreds of practicing Journalists in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital trooped out to take part in the first edition of the Monthly Jogging and Fitness Exercise organised by the Bayelsa State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in the State.

The participation of Journalists and friends of the NUJ in the State converged at the Peace Park, Onopa opposite the Government House, which was the takeoff point at 7am and passed through the Melford Okilo Road, ending at the NUJ Press Center along Azikoro Road for the exercise.

The Chairman of the State Council of the NUJ, Comrade Samuel Numonengi, who led the executives of the Council during the exercise, noted that the event, which would be held every first Saturday of the month, is geared towards keeping Journalists mentally and physically fit.

Also, the Chairperson of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists in the State, Maria Olodi-Osunma expressed the hope that more members would take advantage of the exercise to keep fit subsequently.

The State Chairman of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria and the Chairman of the Bayelsa NUJ Sports’ Committee, Comrade Datonye Alambo said the challenges experienced in the maiden edition would be reviewed and measures will be put in place to improve the monthly Jogging and Fitness Exercise.

Some guests participated in the Jogging and Fitness Exercise of the Bayelsa NUJ including members of the All Stars International and the Director General, New Media of the State Government, Kola Oredipe and some personnel of the security agencies.