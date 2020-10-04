… Opens Virtual Art Exhibition on October

Project Nigeria@60 is set to unveil six large painting titled The New Nigeria On Canvass and playwright, Ahmed Yerima’s Brittle-ing Diamond to mark Nigeria’s Independence Day.

The paintings will be an offshoot of the Unity Painting Competition of the Open-Door Series’ The Future Is Now programme which encourages young Nigerian artists to paint images of the Nigerian society they believe where, peace, unity and justice reigns.

Produced by Foluke Michael, and coordinated by Olusegun Al-Maroof, the competition, will choose six team leads selected from the six-geopolitical zones, who will then select nine other artists from across their zone to create their own representation of the Nigeria they envision.

To lead the creation of the 3 by 4 feet paintings are Abdullahi Garba (Jigawa, North); Usman Usman (Gombe, North East); John Ali (Nasarawa, North Central); Akan Edem David (Uyo, South/South); Ifedilichukwu Chibuike (Enugu, South East); and Ashaka Victory (Badagry, Lagos, South West).

Aimed at promoting young creatives inclusion in national discourse, as well as the use of art for the peace initiative, the 60 participating artists were meant to be trained on entrepreneurism skills to help them build the future they have envisioned.

Entries made by the various zones can be viewed in a 90 days exhibition opening October 1.

Also set to premiere virtually on Independence Day, is academician and veteran playwright, Ahmed Yerima’s Brittle-ing Diamond. Brittle-ing Diamond is Yerima’s re-work of his play Mirror Crack and is brought to screen by Project Nigeria@60 Open Door Series.

Not everything about the Nigerian Military is bad. Brittle-ing Diamond tells the story of the role of the Nigerian military in the redemption of the Nigerian state from dissolution less than seven years after her independence; their role in the return to and sustenance of democracy in the country, and the sacrifices the military continues to make in the protection of the nation in times of war and internal conflicts. One of the sacrifices highlighted is the issue of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) silently suffered by military officers. However, the play balances these good parts with the other side of the military, that results from its interference in politics, its involvement in partisan politics where just as an average politician it takes advantage of the weaknesses in the country to loot and waste Nigeria’s resources.

The play is produced by Ayobamidele Aladekomo and Teju Kareem, directed by Niji Akanni and specifically performed for digital viewing by the Segun Adefila youth-focused performing group, Crown Troupe of Africa.

Project Nigeria@60 is supported by five leading women producers wearing various hats in the project: Lilian Amadi (project producer), Dr. Razinat Talatu-Mohammed (associate producer, adjudication), Ayobamidele Aladekomo (associate producer, Theatre for Nigeria@60), Haneefat Ikharo (associate producer, Essay: The Future Is Now) and Lynda Amadi (associate producer, marketing).

FG Water, Sanitation Campaign Premieres In Abuja

By Chinelo Chikelu, Abuja

Clean Water Is Life, a water, sanitation and hygiene campaign targeted at sensitizing Nigerians on the importance of clean water, environmental sanitation and personal hygiene that is set to launch in October has premiered in Abuja.

The campaign is a project of the Rural Water Supply & Sanitation Programme (RWSSP), of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and supported by the Africa Development Bank, (AfDB).

Directed by the Team Leader of the project, Tunji Fatilewa, and produced by Veins Entertainment, the campaign centered around the theme of ‘prevention is better than cure’ is rendered in three major languages, Pidgin English, Yoruba and Hausa languages, and presented in radio and television formats.

The radio format, recorded in Pidgin English will be broadcasted by Capital FM, across its nationwide network; the Yoruba version of the campaign is to be broadcasted the Osun state television, and the Hausa campaign to be aired in the Yobe state television. Each versions of the campaign holds 13 episodes, and is scheduled for a 13-week run, weekly, from October to December 2020.

Divided into three segments: The Discuss session, the Vox Pop, and the Drama Sketch; the Discuss session, features a Water Resources official who enlightens the masses on the objective of the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) project, the dangers of drinking from unclean water sources, open defecation, and unhealthy hygiene practices. He further advises communities on ways to own their clean water sources. The Vox Pop, reviews Nigerians perspectives on sanitation and hygiene and their personal practices of both; while the Drama Sketch deploying popular television and stage actors such as Hafeez Oyetoro (aka Saka), Duro Akinsola’s daughter, Shola Akinsola, Kayode Aiyegbusi, Seun Ogunkoya, Eze Ezekwesiri, Musa Isiyaku, Maijidda Y. Mohammed among others, demonstrates to the masses practical ways to attain clean water and personal hygiene.

Speaking at the premiere, Fatilewa said the decision to air in Pidgin, Yoruba and Hausa languages, was based off their client’s belief that Pidgin English is spoken in every part of the country, and more so, in the eastern region.

LEADERSHIP Newspaper gathered that before the ten-year project which is on its final run took off, a nationwide survey had been conducted which enquired after states interested in the project and are ready and willing to support its funding and manpower.

Produced in 2019, within a span of six months, the campaign’s launch was delayed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it is set to launch this October.

Addressing responses on the possibility of a digital launch of the campaign, which can easily tackle the issue of reach for non-Yoruba or non-Hausa speakers living in densely Yoruba or Hausa populated areas, Fatilewa said they have started off with the traditional broadcasting platforms to attain a mileage and traffic.

“I guess the clients are looking at that. They will decide on what next to do. The idea really is to get to the highest number of people. We need a mileage and a traffic. As we go on, the clients will also look at that but for now this is what they have. We are both hoping the material won’t end after 13 episodes but will further go on and help more people to watch,” Fatilewa added.