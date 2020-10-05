By KALU EZIYI, Umuahia

Abia State government has threatened to demolish immediately any property in the state found to be used by suspected kidnappers, armed robbers, and dealers on hard drugs without compensation.

The Chief of staff to the governor, Anthony Agbazuere stated this after supervising the demolition of operation base of hard drug dealers at Waterside area in Aba North local government area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accompanied by the state commissioner for Police, Janet Agbedo, the acting chairman of the Transition Committee of the area, Joy Iwuchukwu, and other security personnel, he added that owners of such property will be prosecuted.

Explaining that both actions will serve as deterrents to others, the chief of staff reiterated the commitment of the government to ensure the security of lives and property of the residents as its primary duty.

Agbazuere, who said the government cannot fold its alms and watch criminals and hard drug dealers operate with impunity in the state, commended the security agencies for taking up the challenge against them.

Similarly, the commissioner, on behalf of the police and other security agencies in the state assured of their preparedness to partner the government to fight crime and criminal activities.

In another development goods and shops worth thousands of naira have been destroyed by fire at Zone 6, Ubani Ibeku Modern Market in Umuahia, the state capital.

A state Fire Service officer, Chukwuemeka Okezie told LEADERSHIP at the scene that it took the quick intervention and combined efforts of the traders and his men to put it off.

Blaming the incidence on upsurge in power supply, he cautioned the people in general to always ensure they switch-off their electrical appliances when not in use to avoid similar situations.