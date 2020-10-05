Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Benue State chapter has called

on the federal government to abort in the interest of peaceful coexistence, the Company and Allied Matters Act, (CAMA).

The state chairman of CAN, Pastor Augustine Akpen Leva who made

the call in an interview with our correpondent also appealed to the

FGN to avoid any policy that is capable of encouraging hatred and disunity among Nigerians.

“As far as I am concerned, CAMA is an unpopular policy that will do us

no good but rather, threaten the security and unity of this nation. We

strongly oppose CAMA and call on the FG to repeal the law because it

is targeted at the church in Nigeria and as a spiritual thing, it cannot be regulated outside the spiritual realm.

“It is our belief that a listening government does what the people

want to strengthen the unity of the country, even as we want to put

behind other issues that look divisive in nature that has affect Nigeria as a people, particularly Benue State, I want to call on the federal government to abort in the interest of peaceful coexistence,

CAMA law.

“As a Church in Benue, we want to thank the almighty God for all we

have been able to achieve as a people. With all the difficulties and

differences God has continued to keep us together as one indivisible

nation.

“Even though we have experienced a lot of things that were capable of generating bad blood, tension and disunity in the country, God in his wisdom has continued to help us not only to resolve such seemingly insurmountable challenges but also to keep us as one nation.

While lamenting on the challenges of insecurity ranging from kidnappings, banditry, among others militating against the development of the country, Pastor Leva said, attacks on poor farmers on their farms all over Nigeria occasioned by the marauding herdsmen remained

the most disturbing problem in recent years, adding that no one is safe in the country.

He further enjoined government at all levels to rise up to the challenges facing the common man in the country, even as he identified extreme hunger, poverty, violence as some of the signs that Nigerians are likely to face as they move into the year 2021 and encouraged citizens to pray hard for God’s favour.

” I want to again call on the federal government to redeem its earlier promise through the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo of rehabilitating and resettling of the Internally Displaced Persons,

(IDPs) back to their ancestral homes”