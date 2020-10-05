By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri

The Borno Emirates Concerned Citizens Forum (BECCF) on Monday said it has observed that the state Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum is somehow alone in the struggle for restoration of peace in Borno state.

BECCF therefore called on all the elected representatives from Borno and relevant stakeholders to wholeheartedly support Governor Zulum in the actualisation of peace in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chairman of the Forum, Zanna Hassan Boguma who stated this in Maiduguri at a press conference, added that BECCF strongly condemned the terrorists attacks on the entourage of Zulum along Monguno – Kukawa road in northern part of Borno state, which took place on 25th and 27th September and killed dozens of civilians and security personnel, injuring several others.

The Zanna Boguma of Borno said the Forum is once again appealing to the Governor to engage clerics (Ulamas) to dedicate three days prayers for an end to the calamity and summon an enlarged security meeting involving all critical stakeholders in Borno state to discuss the way forward.

He said:” The BECCF further reaffirms its continued solidarity to the government and people of Borno state in the efforts to fight terrorism and violent extremism. The forum wants to emphasize that people of Borno state should not relent on prayers for curtailing the wanton killings of innocent lives and the incessant attacks on law abiding citizens of Borno state.

“The forum believes that Borno North is strategic and an end to this quagmire and establishment of a lasting peace is sacrosanct in the realisation of the economic development of the state. Moreover, the forum supports voluntary relocation of displaced citizens back to their ancestral homes and believes that, only by establishing civil authority in northern Borno, peace and security will continue to elude us.

“We reiterate the need to call on the federal government of Nigeria to strengthen the security of the nation by providing adequate logistics to fight the terrorists. While urging for presidential intervention, we practically solicit for our son and the National Security Adviser to come down home and access the level of security escalation and advise the president on actionable point that can lead to end the carnage,” Zanna Boguma added.