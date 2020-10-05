BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN Kaduna

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar has commissioned the newly renovated and upgraded Air Training Command Officers mess (NAF Club) in Kaduna.

The project was fully funded and carried out by Nigerian Air Force Investment Limited (NAFIL) as part of its mandate towards uplifting the welfare of NAF personnel.

The CAS who was represented by the Group Managing Director (GMD) Nigeria Airforce holdings company Air Vice Marshal Abubakar B. Bagare noted that prior to the renovation and upgrade, the mess was in a state of decay and degradation.

The Air Chief observed that the decay was witnessed under different facility managers who failed to imbibe the long known culture of maintenance and prudent utilization of resources, which the Service holds in high esteem.

“The renovation and upgrade of this Mess by NAFIL has indeed restored its lost glory and brought it back to the standards that NAF facilities are known for. The introduction of additional recreational facilities in this Mess for the convenience and relaxation of NAF officers as well as their families and friends is highly commendable.

“There is no doubt that personnel of a fighting force need very comfortable and highly befitting Messing facilities that provide both appropriate lodging and entertainment facilities for their wellbeing. This upgraded Officers Mess has the potentials to provide such, in view of the modern and highly commendable facilities and innovations NAFIL has put in place for the comfort of its patrons” he stated.

Earlier, the managing director NAFIL, Air Commodore CU Nwagwu disclosed that prior to the renovation and upgrade, the mess had numerous liabilities in its confines, including huge financial indebtedness to the Kaduna electric, tax liabilities to relevant regulatory authorities and several months of unpaid staff salaries. “It is gladdening to state Sir, that all these liabilities have been cleared and the facility given a clean bill of health by all relevant agencies and affected individuals.

“The renovation of this facility covered the complete remodelling of the old room designs to much more modern styles with POP ceiling finishings and an overhaul of the entire bathrooms and toilets’ fittings. Additionally, new state of the art furniture were acquired for all the rooms and offices and two brand new generating sets procured to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

A number of upgrades were also carried out to make the facility competitive with others in its category within the Kaduna metropolis. A fitness centre, which is exclusive for resident guests as well as a bush bar, which presents some traditional setting were introduced within the facility. Similarly, a convenience store to meet guests’ immediate needs has been created while a snooker spot for the young at heart put in place.

“A hotel management software has also been created to ensure complete automation of all transactions in the facility. We have equally put in place free internet services for resident guests and would equally provide complimentary railway station shuttle services for group bookings in excess of eight guests. For the added security of our guests, we have also gotten the facility covered by a 24-hour CCTV surveillance in addition to other physical security measures. Lastly, a total of three different water fountains have also been introduced and the entire environment of the facility asphalted to enhance the ambience and aesthetics of the Mess.

In his welcome remarks, the Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Air Training Command (ATC) Air Commodore A.O Adole commended the CAS for his kind gesture and approval for the renovation and upgrade of the mess.