A civil society organisation, Equity and Transparency Development Initiative (ETDI) has questioned the rationale behind plans by the management of Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading PLC (NBET) to recall some disengaged staff of the agency, who were allegedly sacked or disciplined for various offences bordering on theft, leaking of official documents, certificate forgery, assault on fellow staff by the immediate past managing director, Dr. Marilyn Amobi.

In a statement by its national coordinator, Ijewa Zeb Obioma, and made available to journalists in Abuja yesterday, the group accused the current managing director and CEO of NBET, Dr. Nnaemeka Ewelukwa of undermining the principles of civil service rules by planning to recall some sacked staff, as well as planning to retire some of them with full benefits, who were previously disciplined by the immediate administration of Dr Amobi, for various offences that were contrary to official rules and regulations.

According to the organization’s coordinator, Ijewa Zeb Obioma, the files of about six former staff of NBET, who were laid-off for various unbecoming actions are currently receiving reviews, with the intention of recalling them or paying some of them their full retirement benefits by the present administration.