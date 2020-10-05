While the parties are trading words over the appropriateness or otherwise of the subsidy removal, the Domestic Refinery Owners Association of Nigeria (DROAN) has thrown its weight behind the federal government over the removal of fuel subsidy in the country.

National chairman of the association, Mr Godwin Sunday, who made this known at a press conference in Uyo at the weekend said the association was in full support of President Muhammadu Buhari’s courageous stand in bringing the subsidy regime to an end.

Sunday urged Nigerians to support the policy and the establishment of modular refineries in the country as this would enhance youth employment and bring an end to youth restiveness, illegal bunkering and pipeline vandalism in the Niger Delta.

“The oil sector, as we all know has been the mainstay of our economy and contribute more than 80 per cent of the nation’s foreign exchange,” the association said.

“Therefore, as responsible citizens of this nation we have seen the need to join hands with the government to protect our major source of sustenance.

“We salute the courage of the federal government led by President Muhammadu Buhari for bringing the subsidy regime to an end. We applaud the government, and we are also appealing to Nigerians to support the government in this direction.

“We trust that better days are here because the resources that was used for fuel subsidy will now be channeled into other developmental projects like education, health and infrastructure development.”

He said that the association was deeply concerned about the devastating effect of illegal oil bunkering on the ecosystem, planned to embark on sensitisation exercise against illegal oil bunkering in the country and has acquired three speed boats to penetrate the Creeks for the exercise.

“Considering the devastating effect on our environment which obviously is leading to the environmental pollution, degradation and even a negative effect on our ecosystem. We as a people, have unanimously agreed that we cannot continue to steal what seemingly belong to us,” the DROAN chairman said.

He however appealed to the federal government to set up a Presidential Committee to look into the activities of artisans oil refiners in the Niger Delta and advised that individuals and organisations setting up modular refineries should partner with the association for easy and smooth integration of the artisans refiners.